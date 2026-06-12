Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warm, more storms Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

After Thursday's severe weather, southern Wisconsin gets a much-needed break with quiet and dry conditions through Saturday morning. Friday looks like the pick of the forecast with sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Attention then turns to Saturday afternoon and evening when a cold front could trigger thunderstorms, some of which may become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Cooler air filters in behind the front for Sunday and Monday, keeping temperatures a bit below mid-June averages. Looking farther ahead, rain chances return Tuesday, and a potentially more significant storm system could impact the Great Lakes region Wednesday into Wednesday night with severe weather and heavy rain potential.

Today: Sunny. Less humid.

High: 82°

Wind: W 10-15

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 63°

Wind: SW 3-7

Saturday: Morning sun the more clouds. Chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

High: 86°

Wind: WSW 10-20

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 72°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 55° High: 76°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday:Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 56° High: 78°

Wind: S 10-20



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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