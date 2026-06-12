Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warm, more storms Saturday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - After Thursday's severe weather, southern Wisconsin gets a much-needed break with quiet and dry conditions through Saturday morning. Friday looks like the pick of the forecast with sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Attention then turns to Saturday afternoon and evening when a cold front could trigger thunderstorms, some of which may become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Cooler air filters in behind the front for Sunday and Monday, keeping temperatures a bit below mid-June averages. Looking farther ahead, rain chances return Tuesday, and a potentially more significant storm system could impact the Great Lakes region Wednesday into Wednesday night with severe weather and heavy rain potential.
Today: Sunny. Less humid.
High: 82°
Wind: W 10-15
Tonight: Clear.
Low: 63°
Wind: SW 3-7
Saturday: Morning sun the more clouds. Chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
High: 86°
Wind: WSW 10-20
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 72°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 76°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 55° High: 76°
Wind: W 5-10
Wednesday:Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 56° High: 78°
Wind: S 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.