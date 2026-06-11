Milwaukee Weather: Another round of severe storms likely

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Thursday is shaping up to be another active weather day across southern Wisconsin, with the potential for significant severe storms from mid-afternoon into the early evening.

The atmosphere will be primed for all modes of severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and a few pockets of flash flooding. Once the cold front pushes through tonight, conditions improve quickly with cooler and drier air arriving by Friday. Friday looks like the pick of the forecast with seasonable temperatures and plenty of dry time. Rain and thunderstorm chances return Saturday before a cooler, somewhat unsettled pattern settles in for much of next week.

Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Enhanced Risk of severe storms.

High: 84°

Wind: SW/SE 10-15

Tonight: Clearing.

Low: 58°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Suny.

High: 82°

Wind: W 15-25

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 63° High: 86°

Wind: SW 15-25

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 74°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 74°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 55° High: 72°

Wind: NW 5-10





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media