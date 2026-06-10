Milwaukee Weather: Foggy and muggy morning, hot and stormy afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Dense fog advisory until 7am for counties closer to the lake.

Windy, hot and humid on Wednesday with highs near 90F and an afternoon heat index around 100.

A round of severe t-storms is likely between 2pm-7pm on Wednesday with tornadoes, wind and hail possible. A second round is expected after 9pm with all threats again on the table.

Hot and humid on Thursday with a heat index of 94. Another round of severe t-storms is likely sometime between Noon-8pm on Thursday with tornadoes, wind and hail possible.

Today: Windy, hot and humid. Severe Storms 2-7pm & after 9pm. Heat Index: 100.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Storms.

Low: 70°

Wind: SW 10-25

Thursday: Hot & humid. Severe Storms Noon-8pm. Heat Index: 94.

High: 87°

Wind: SSE 10-20

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 62° High: 81°

Wind: W 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 61° High: 81°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Sunday: 70 Lake. Partly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 58° High: 75°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Chance for rain showers. Breezy and cooler.

AM Low: 53° High: 73°

Wind: NE 10-20



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media