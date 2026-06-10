Milwaukee Weather: Foggy and muggy morning, hot and stormy afternoon
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Dense fog advisory until 7am for counties closer to the lake.
Windy, hot and humid on Wednesday with highs near 90F and an afternoon heat index around 100.
A round of severe t-storms is likely between 2pm-7pm on Wednesday with tornadoes, wind and hail possible. A second round is expected after 9pm with all threats again on the table.
Hot and humid on Thursday with a heat index of 94. Another round of severe t-storms is likely sometime between Noon-8pm on Thursday with tornadoes, wind and hail possible.
Today: Windy, hot and humid. Severe Storms 2-7pm & after 9pm. Heat Index: 100.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Storms.
Low: 70°
Wind: SW 10-25
Thursday: Hot & humid. Severe Storms Noon-8pm. Heat Index: 94.
High: 87°
Wind: SSE 10-20
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Cooler and less humid.
AM Low: 62° High: 81°
Wind: W 10-20
Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 61° High: 81°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Sunday: 70 Lake. Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 58° High: 75°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: Chance for rain showers. Breezy and cooler.
AM Low: 53° High: 73°
Wind: NE 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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