Milwaukee Weather: Muggy with scattered rain and storms

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Scattered rain showers and a few storms Tuesday morning. Highs in the low 80s inland and upper 70s lakeside. Muggy.

Storm chances increase Wednesday morning with patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

Strong to severe storms are likely on Wednesday afternoon/evening and again Thursday afternoon/evening. Tornadoes, wind, hail and heavy rain possible.

A calmer, cooler, and less muggy forecast by the weekend.

Today: 77 Lake. Patchy AM Fog. Scattered showers and t-storms.

High: 83°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Scattered t-storms. Patchy fog overnight.

Low: 64°

Wind: SSE 5

Wednesday:Thunderstorms likely (AM and again late day/evening. Some severe). Heat Index: 96.

High: 88°

Wind: S 15-25

Thursday: Afternoon/evening thunderstorms likely. Some severe. Heat Index: 96.

AM Low: 66° High: 88°

Wind: S 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: W 10-25

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance storms.

AM Low: 58° High: 81°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance storms.

AM Low: 55° High: 73°

Wind: NE 5-10



6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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