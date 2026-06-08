Milwaukee Weather: Humid Monday with rain and storms
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A few early morning showers and isolated non-severe storms. Muggy.
Warming up into the low 80s inland and mid-70s near the lake on Monday. Scattered rain and storms pick-up during the afternoon and evening. A few could have heavy rain and an isolated tornado possible.
Even warmer this week approaching the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values 95-100 possible. This is when severe storms are likely.
Relief from the excessive humidity and heat near the weekend.
Today: 75 Lake. Scattered showers and storms, especially by evening. Humid.
High: 81°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: A few t-storms possible.
Low: 65°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A few storms possible.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday:Hot and humid. Chance for severe storms at night. Heat Index: 96-100.
AM Low: 66° High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20
Thursday: Chance for storms, some could be severe. Warm and humid. Heat Index: 94.
AM Low: 69° High: 87°
Wind: SW 10-20
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Less humid.
AM Low: 63° High: 80°
Wind: W 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.
AM Low: 62° High: 81°
Wind: W 5-15
6-day planner
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