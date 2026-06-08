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Milwaukee Weather: Humid Monday with rain and storms

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published June 8, 2026 4:02 AM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 4:02 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A few early morning showers and isolated non-severe storms. Muggy.
Warming up into the low 80s inland and mid-70s near the lake on Monday. Scattered rain and storms pick-up during the afternoon and evening. A few could have heavy rain and an isolated tornado possible.
Even warmer this week approaching the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values 95-100 possible. This is when severe storms are likely.
Relief from the excessive humidity and heat near the weekend.

Today:    75 Lake. Scattered showers and storms, especially by evening. Humid.
High:     81°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Tonight:  A few t-storms possible.
Low:      65°
Wind:     E 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A few storms possible.
High:     82°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Wednesday:Hot and humid. Chance for severe storms at night. Heat Index: 96-100.
AM Low:   66°                   High:  90°
Wind:     S 10-20

Thursday: Chance for storms, some could be severe. Warm and humid. Heat Index: 94.
AM Low:   69°                   High:  87°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Friday:   Partly sunny and cooler. Less humid.
AM Low:   63°                   High:  80°
Wind:     W 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.
AM Low:   62°                   High:  81°
Wind:     W 5-15
 

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