Milwaukee Weather: Humid Monday with rain and storms

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A few early morning showers and isolated non-severe storms. Muggy.

Warming up into the low 80s inland and mid-70s near the lake on Monday. Scattered rain and storms pick-up during the afternoon and evening. A few could have heavy rain and an isolated tornado possible.

Even warmer this week approaching the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values 95-100 possible. This is when severe storms are likely.

Relief from the excessive humidity and heat near the weekend.

Today: 75 Lake. Scattered showers and storms, especially by evening. Humid.

High: 81°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: A few t-storms possible.

Low: 65°

Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A few storms possible.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Hot and humid. Chance for severe storms at night. Heat Index: 96-100.

AM Low: 66° High: 90°

Wind: S 10-20

Thursday: Chance for storms, some could be severe. Warm and humid. Heat Index: 94.

AM Low: 69° High: 87°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Less humid.

AM Low: 63° High: 80°

Wind: W 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 62° High: 81°

Wind: W 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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