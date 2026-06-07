Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and comfortable Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny Sunday and the most comfortable day of the week! Highs in the upper 70s inland to low 70s near the lake with lower dew points.

A surge of warm and humid air take over the forecast this week with daily highs in the 80s and muggy. The warmest day will be Wednesday where heat index values could reach 100F.

Waves of energy will increase the chances for rain and storms on Monday morning and afternoon.

Daily thunderstorm chances are in the forecast with potential stronger storms by late Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: 70 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: E/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain/storm.

Low: 59°

Wind: E 5

Monday: 76 Lake. Rain and storms likely.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Slight chance storms. Warm.

AM Low: 64° High: 85°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny. Slight chance storms. Muggy and hot.

AM Low: 67° High: 90°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Rain and storms likely. Muggy and hot.

AM Low: 71° High: 89°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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