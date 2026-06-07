Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and comfortable Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly sunny Sunday and the most comfortable day of the week! Highs in the upper 70s inland to low 70s near the lake with lower dew points.
A surge of warm and humid air take over the forecast this week with daily highs in the 80s and muggy. The warmest day will be Wednesday where heat index values could reach 100F.
Waves of energy will increase the chances for rain and storms on Monday morning and afternoon.
Daily thunderstorm chances are in the forecast with potential stronger storms by late Wednesday and Thursday.
Today: 70 Lake. Partly sunny.
High: 78°
Wind: E/NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain/storm.
Low: 59°
Wind: E 5
Monday: 76 Lake. Rain and storms likely.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Slight chance storms. Warm.
AM Low: 64° High: 85°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny. Slight chance storms. Muggy and hot.
AM Low: 67° High: 90°
Wind: S 5-10
Thursday: Rain and storms likely. Muggy and hot.
AM Low: 71° High: 89°
Wind: SW 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
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