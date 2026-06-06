Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and sticky Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated early fog. Partly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny in the day. Highs in the upper 70s lakeside to low 80s inland and sticky.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog possible into Sunday morning.

Partly sunny on Sunday. Highs in the mid-70s lakeside to upper 70s inland.

More active day with rain/storms next week. Heating up in the 80s/90s and very muggy!

Today: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny and sticky. Cooler lakeside.

High: 83°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 57°

Wind: E 5

Sunday: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 79°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: 76 Lake. Scattered showers and storms.

AM Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tuesday: 78 Lake. Slight chance storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance storms. Muggy and hot.

AM Low: 67° High: 89°

Wind: S 10-25

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance storms.

AM Low: 72° High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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