Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, warming up for the weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is transitioning into a more humid and unsettled pattern, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through Friday night. The best chance of stronger storms arrives Friday evening, when enough instability could develop to support hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Conditions improve for the weekend as a cold front pushes south and high pressure builds back into the Upper Great Lakes. Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks likely Monday as the next system moves into the region. Looking ahead, the forecast is increasingly pointing toward the first significant heat wave of the season by the middle and latter part of next week, with some areas potentially seeing heat index values above 100 degrees.
Today: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Marginal risk of severe storms.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms ending by 6am.
Low: 66°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Early morning showers and storms the partly sunny.
High: 84°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Sunday: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-15
Monday: 74 Lake. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.