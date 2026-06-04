Milwaukee Weather: Warm, windy and dry
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Summer is making a strong push into southern Wisconsin with highs climbing into the upper 80s today under breezy south-west winds. Thursday stays dry but increasing humidity will set the stage for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms from late Thursday night through Saturday. Friday bears watching closely, as some storms could become strong to severe.
A cold front slides through late Friday night into Saturday, but it won't bring much cooling as highs remain in the 80s this weekend. Looking ahead, an increasingly humid pattern develops with periodic thunderstorm chances through midweek and temperatures that may flirt with 90 degrees by Wednesday.
Today: Partly sunny, breezy and hot.
High: 88°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms after Midnight.
Low: 66°
Wind: SW 3-7
Friday: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 84°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 57° High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-15
Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: SSE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.