Milwaukee Weather: Warm, windy and dry

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Summer is making a strong push into southern Wisconsin with highs climbing into the upper 80s today under breezy south-west winds. Thursday stays dry but increasing humidity will set the stage for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms from late Thursday night through Saturday. Friday bears watching closely, as some storms could become strong to severe.

A cold front slides through late Friday night into Saturday, but it won't bring much cooling as highs remain in the 80s this weekend. Looking ahead, an increasingly humid pattern develops with periodic thunderstorm chances through midweek and temperatures that may flirt with 90 degrees by Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and hot.

High: 88°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms after Midnight.

Low: 66°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 10-20

Saturday: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 84°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 65° High: 84°

Wind: SSE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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