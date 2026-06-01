Milwaukee Weather: More clouds & cooler lakeside

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Slight chance for a few showers early Monday morning. Most areas will remain dry. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy on Monday morning then partly sunny on Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s inland to upper 60s near the lake.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s once again inland and upper 60s near the lake.

Warm up starting on Wednesday with a high around 80 inland. Highs in the 80s hold for the rest of the week. Storm chances return Thursday night and again Friday and Saturday.

Today: 69 Lake. Mostly to Partly sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few spotty light rain showers possible.

Low: 52°

Wind: NE 5

Tuesday: 69 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 75°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:75 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance for t-storms at night. Warmer.

AM Low: 58° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny. Humid and warm with a chance for storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with a chance for storms.

AM Low: 63° High: 81°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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