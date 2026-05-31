Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny, warmer inland and cooler lakeside

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny skies on Sunday with high temps in the lower 70s inland to upper 60s lakeside.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. An isolated shower/drizzle is possible with a decaying line from the west.

An easterly wind will continue through Wednesday. This will keep it cooler near the lake and warmer inland each day with dry weather.

A more active trend with rain moves in Thursday night into Friday. This could help with drought conditions.

Today: 68 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 73°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance isolated drizzle west.

Low: 52°

Wind: E 5

Monday: 69 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 75°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: 69 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 75°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:75 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 53° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Chance overnight showers.

AM Low: 56° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Chance of rain and storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media