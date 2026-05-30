Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny, warmer inland and cooler by the lake
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Isolated morning fog. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 70s inland to mid 60s near the lake.
A swim risk for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties until Saturday night for dangerous swim conditions due to high waves and strong currents.
Similar weather conditions for Sunday with highs in the low 70s inland and mid-60s near the lake due to an easterly wind.
The dry and sunny trend continues next week with temperatures warming from the mid 70s to 80s by the end of the week.
Today: 66 Lake. Partly sunny.
High: 70°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50°
Wind: E 3-5
Sunday: 65 Lake. Partly sunny.
High: 73°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: 71 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 77°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: 64 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 75°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday:73 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 53° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 55° High: 88°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
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