Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny, warmer inland and cooler by the lake

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated morning fog. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 70s inland to mid 60s near the lake.

A swim risk for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties until Saturday night for dangerous swim conditions due to high waves and strong currents.

Similar weather conditions for Sunday with highs in the low 70s inland and mid-60s near the lake due to an easterly wind.

The dry and sunny trend continues next week with temperatures warming from the mid 70s to 80s by the end of the week.

Today: 66 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 70°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 50°

Wind: E 3-5

Sunday: 65 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 73°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 71 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 77°

Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday: 64 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 75°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:73 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 53° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 55° High: 88°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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