Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and staying dry
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is settling into a remarkably quiet weather pattern that should hold through at least the middle of next week. Inland areas will enjoy several days of warm temperatures, while regular lake breezes keep conditions noticeably cooler near Lake Michigan. A pair of weak backdoor cold fronts may drift through over the weekend and early next week, but they look moisture-starved and should mainly bring minor temperature changes and shifting winds. Rain chances remain very low, with only a slight opportunity for an isolated shower Monday. The biggest weather story may become increasing fire weather concerns as dry conditions continue across parts of southern Wisconsin.
Today: 76 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 56°
Wind: VAR Calm
Saturday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny.
High: 74°
Wind: E 5-15
Sunday: 70 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 50° High: 76°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Monday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 55° High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: 74 Lake. Sunny..
AM Low: 54° High: 78°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Wednesday:76 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 51° High: 80°
Wind: SSE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.