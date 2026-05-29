Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and staying dry

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin is settling into a remarkably quiet weather pattern that should hold through at least the middle of next week. Inland areas will enjoy several days of warm temperatures, while regular lake breezes keep conditions noticeably cooler near Lake Michigan. A pair of weak backdoor cold fronts may drift through over the weekend and early next week, but they look moisture-starved and should mainly bring minor temperature changes and shifting winds. Rain chances remain very low, with only a slight opportunity for an isolated shower Monday. The biggest weather story may become increasing fire weather concerns as dry conditions continue across parts of southern Wisconsin.

Today: 76 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 82°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 56°

Wind: VAR Calm

Saturday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: E 5-15

Sunday: 70 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 76°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Monday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 55° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: 74 Lake. Sunny..

AM Low: 54° High: 78°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Wednesday:76 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 51° High: 80°

Wind: SSE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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