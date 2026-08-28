Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Friday, rain this weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Some early fog in low-lying areas to start our Friday, then a few clouds and pleasant highs in the lower 80s away from Lake Michigan. Enjoy the quiet weather Friday brings because we're about to flip the switch to a much more active and summer-like pattern. Showers and a few thunderstorms become likely Saturday afternoon and night as warmer, more humid air begins pouring into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storm chances hang around through Tuesday night. Despite the unsettled forecast, this doesn't look like a washout every day, but summer is definitely making a last-minute comeback.
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 64°
Wind: SW 3-7
Saturday: Increasingly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
High: 84°
Wind: SW 10-20
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 68° High: 86°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Morning showers and thunderstorms then calming until the overnight.
AM Low: 72° High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Morning and late day showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 72° High: 90°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Wednesday:Morning showers.
AM Low: 70° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.