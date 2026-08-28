Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Friday, rain this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Some early fog in low-lying areas to start our Friday, then a few clouds and pleasant highs in the lower 80s away from Lake Michigan. Enjoy the quiet weather Friday brings because we're about to flip the switch to a much more active and summer-like pattern. Showers and a few thunderstorms become likely Saturday afternoon and night as warmer, more humid air begins pouring into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storm chances hang around through Tuesday night. Despite the unsettled forecast, this doesn't look like a washout every day, but summer is definitely making a last-minute comeback.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 64°

Wind: SW 3-7

Saturday: Increasingly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 84°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 86°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Morning showers and thunderstorms then calming until the overnight.

AM Low: 72° High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Morning and late day showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 90°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Wednesday:Morning showers.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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