Milwaukee Weather: Colder air and storms possible late day
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A backdoor cold front is set to shake things up across southern Wisconsin Wednesday, bringing a sharp temperature contrast from the lakeshore to inland areas. Areas near Lake Michigan will turn much cooler late day with gusty north-east winds, while inland spots could still push into the mid-80s before the front fully moves through. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday evening, especially north and north-west of Milwaukee, and a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Beach conditions along Lake Michigan will become dangerous tonight into Thursday with building waves and strong currents creating a high swim risk. After the front moves through, the pattern quiets down with dry, warmer weather into the weekend and early next week.
Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late evening and overnight.
High: 84° / 78 Lake.
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 48°
Wind: NE 10-20
Thursday: Sunny.
High: 70° / 64 Lake.
Wind: NE 10-15
Friday: Sunny.
AM Low: 50° / 76 Lake. High: 80°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 72°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 74°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.