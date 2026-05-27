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Milwaukee Weather: Colder air and storms possible late day

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Published  May 27, 2026 5:37 AM CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A backdoor cold front is set to shake things up across southern Wisconsin Wednesday, bringing a sharp temperature contrast from the lakeshore to inland areas. Areas near Lake Michigan will turn much cooler late day with gusty north-east winds, while inland spots could still push into the mid-80s before the front fully moves through. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday evening, especially north and north-west of Milwaukee, and a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Beach conditions along Lake Michigan will become dangerous tonight into Thursday with building waves and strong currents creating a high swim risk. After the front moves through, the pattern quiets down with dry, warmer weather into the weekend and early next week.


Today:    Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late evening and overnight.
High:     84° / 78 Lake. 
Wind:     NE 5-15

Tonight:  Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Low:      48°
Wind:     NE 10-20

Thursday: Sunny.
High:     70° / 64 Lake. 
Wind:     NE 10-15

Friday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   50° / 76 Lake.         High:  80°
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low:   52°                    High:  72°
Wind:     E 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   52°                    High:  74°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   54°                    High:  76°
Wind:     NE 5-10
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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