Milwaukee Weather: Colder air and storms possible late day

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A backdoor cold front is set to shake things up across southern Wisconsin Wednesday, bringing a sharp temperature contrast from the lakeshore to inland areas. Areas near Lake Michigan will turn much cooler late day with gusty north-east winds, while inland spots could still push into the mid-80s before the front fully moves through. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday evening, especially north and north-west of Milwaukee, and a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Beach conditions along Lake Michigan will become dangerous tonight into Thursday with building waves and strong currents creating a high swim risk. After the front moves through, the pattern quiets down with dry, warmer weather into the weekend and early next week.



Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible late evening and overnight.

High: 84° / 78 Lake.

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 48°

Wind: NE 10-20

Thursday: Sunny.

High: 70° / 64 Lake.

Wind: NE 10-15

Friday: Sunny.

AM Low: 50° / 76 Lake. High: 80°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 74°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10



6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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