Milwaukee Weather: Hot and sunny

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Summer warmth is settling into southern Wisconsin today with many inland spots pushing well into the 80s before a backdoor cold front slides south tonight into Wednesday. That front could spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and again Wednesday afternoon, though severe weather is not expected right now. The bigger story Wednesday may be the dramatic temperature contrast, with north-east winds dropping lakeshore communities into the 60s while inland areas stay warmer. After that front moves through, the forecast quiets down nicely. Temperatures gradually rebound heading into early next week, with another stretch of above-normal warmth looking increasingly likely.

Today: Sunny and hot. More clouds late afternoon.

High: 88°

Wind: WSW 5-15

Tonight: Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Low: 60°

Wind: VAR 3-5

Wednesday:74 Lake. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-15

Thursday: 68 Lake. Sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: NE 5-15

Friday: 76 Lake. Sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 80°

Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 72°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 74°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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