Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and warm
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Summer is giving us a sneak peek with highs climbing well into the 80s Monday through Wednesday, and a few well inland spots could touch 90 by Tuesday. Lakeshore areas will stay cooler at times thanks to afternoon lake breezes. Patchy dense fog may linger right along the Lake Michigan shoreline early Monday but then sun dominates. Most of Monday and Tuesday look dry, though a few isolated showers are possible well west of Milwaukee Monday morning. Changes arrive Wednesday as a backdoor cold front slides south across the lake, bringing gusty north-east winds, cooler air near the shoreline, and scattered afternoon showers and storms. After that front moves through, the pattern settles down again with mainly dry weather and above-normal temperatures carrying into next weekend.
Today: A few morning clouds then mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 84°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 3-7
Tuesday: Mostly sunny early with a few more clouds late day.
High: 88°
Wind: WSW 5-15
Wednesday:74 Lake. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 74°
Wind: NE 5-15
Friday: 70 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 50° High: 74°
Wind: NE 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.