Milwaukee Weather: Chance morning rain, sunny afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A chance for early morning showers with an isolated rumble of thunder. This will be clearing out by the afternoon with sunshine expected and temps in the middle 70s.

Calm weather Sunday night heading into Memorial Day on Monday. Low temperatures in the middle 50s.

Memorial day will be mostly sunny and the warmest day of the holiday weekend with highs in the mid-80s. Dew points will be slightly higher too.

Temperatures continue in the 80s early in the week and getting cooler in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Today: Chance AM shower. Sun in the afternoon.

High: 77°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear.

Low: 56°

Wind: Calm

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 61° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Slight chance shower. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 72°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 51° High: 74°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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