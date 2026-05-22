Milwaukee Weather: Memorial Day warm-up coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We are still stuck in a cool easterly flow, keeping temperatures a little below average while clouds hang around for Friday. Dangerous swim conditions, with life-threatening currents and waves continue into Saturday along much of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Rain chances creep back into the forecast Friday night into Saturday, but the latest track keeps the heaviest moisture just south-east of the area. Temperatures gradually rebound through the holiday weekend. Looking ahead to next week, summer-like warmth and increasing instability could bring more opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms by midweek.
Today: 60 Lake. Mostly cloudy and breezy.
High: 66°
Wind: ENE 10-20
Tonight: Chance of showers.
Low: 48°
Wind: ENE 3-7
Saturday: 64 Lake. Slight chance of morning showers the partly sunny.
High: 68°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: Slight chance of morning showers then partly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: 78 Lake. Sunny
AM Low: 59° High: 82°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 84°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 80°
Wind: ESE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.