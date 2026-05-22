Milwaukee Weather: Memorial Day warm-up coming

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We are still stuck in a cool easterly flow, keeping temperatures a little below average while clouds hang around for Friday. Dangerous swim conditions, with life-threatening currents and waves continue into Saturday along much of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Rain chances creep back into the forecast Friday night into Saturday, but the latest track keeps the heaviest moisture just south-east of the area. Temperatures gradually rebound through the holiday weekend. Looking ahead to next week, summer-like warmth and increasing instability could bring more opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms by midweek.

Today: 60 Lake. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 66°

Wind: ENE 10-20

Tonight: Chance of showers.

Low: 48°

Wind: ENE 3-7

Saturday: 64 Lake. Slight chance of morning showers the partly sunny.

High: 68°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Slight chance of morning showers then partly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 78°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: 78 Lake. Sunny

AM Low: 59° High: 82°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 84°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 80°

Wind: ESE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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