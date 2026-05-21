Milwaukee Weather: A chilly morning, 80s this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Clouds hang tough Thursday and cooler north-east winds off Lake Michigan keep temperatures below normal, especially near the lakeshore. A stray sprinkle is possible but most of the area stays dry thanks to very dry low-level air. Attention then turns to Friday evening and Friday night when the next weather system brings the best chance for rain heading into the holiday weekend.

Right now, Memorial Day weekend still looks largely workable with a gradual warming trend and only spotty shower or storm chances at times. Looking ahead to early next week, warmer and more humid air settles in and could bring occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast.

Today: A few sprinkles possible but mostly dry with a few sunny breaks.

High: 58° / 52 Lake.

Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 44°

Wind: E 3-7

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after 7pm and overnight.

High: 64° / 60 Lake.

Wind: E 10-20

Saturday: Early morning rain showers then partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 68°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 52° High: 76°

Wind: W 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 80°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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