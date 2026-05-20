Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and much cooler

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The midweek forecast keeps southern Wisconsin stuck in a cool onshore flow pattern, with highs mainly in the 50s near Lake Michigan and low 60s farther inland.

Dry weather dominates through Thursday, but rain chances ramp back up Friday into Friday night as the next system approaches. The trend has been pushing toward a later arrival time.

The holiday weekend still carries a few scattered shower chances, especially Saturday and Sunday, but there is plenty of dry time mixed in and it does not look like a washout.

Temperatures steadily rebound through the weekend and into next week, with a much warmer pattern likely returning by early June.

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy.

High: 62° / 56 Lake.

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with more clouds late day.

High: 62° / 56 Lake.

Wind: E 5-15

Friday: 60 Lake. Afternoon rain showers likely.

AM Low: 45° High: 66°

Wind: E 10-20

Saturday: 65 Lake. Early morning rain showers then mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 76°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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