Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and much cooler
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - The midweek forecast keeps southern Wisconsin stuck in a cool onshore flow pattern, with highs mainly in the 50s near Lake Michigan and low 60s farther inland.
Dry weather dominates through Thursday, but rain chances ramp back up Friday into Friday night as the next system approaches. The trend has been pushing toward a later arrival time.
The holiday weekend still carries a few scattered shower chances, especially Saturday and Sunday, but there is plenty of dry time mixed in and it does not look like a washout.
Temperatures steadily rebound through the weekend and into next week, with a much warmer pattern likely returning by early June.
Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy.
High: 62° / 56 Lake.
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 40°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny with more clouds late day.
High: 62° / 56 Lake.
Wind: E 5-15
Friday: 60 Lake. Afternoon rain showers likely.
AM Low: 45° High: 66°
Wind: E 10-20
Saturday: 65 Lake. Early morning rain showers then mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 52° High: 76°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.