Milwaukee Weather: Morning showers, PM sunny breaks

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Another round of showers moving through the area Tuesday morning. A couple stronger storms cannot be ruled out, but the overall severe weather threat looks very limited. Behind Tuesday’s cold front, cooler air settles in for the middle of the week with a noticeable drop in temperatures and highs mainly stuck in the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances ramp back up Friday into Friday night as another system approaches the Upper Midwest, though there are still some questions on exactly how that system evolves. The good news for anyone looking ahead to Memorial Day week is that warmer air gradually builds back in through the weekend and into early next week, with some inland spots potentially pushing back into the 80s by Monday.

Today: Windy with morning showers and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sun.

High: 74°

Wind: SW-NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 46°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday:54 Lake. Partly sunny, breezy and cooler.

High: 60°

Wind: NE 5-15

Thursday: 56 Lake. Partly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 42° High: 62°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: 58 Lake. Partly sunny with showers a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 44° High: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: 62 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 74°

Wind: SSE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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