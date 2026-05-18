Milwaukee Weather: AM thunderstorms likely
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - It’s another active stretch across southern Wisconsin with a weakening overnight line of storms still capable of gusty winds early Monday morning. We’ll likely get a break for part of Monday afternoon with some sunshine helping temperatures push close to 80 degrees before another round of storms develops late Monday night into Tuesday. A few of those storms could again become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts appearing to be the main concern right now. Cooler and much drier air settles in for the middle of the week with a pretty comfortable stretch Wednesday and Thursday featuring highs mostly in the 60s and low 70s. By late week and next weekend, storm chances begin ramping back up as a more complicated weather pattern develops across the Plains and Great Lakes.
Today: AM thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy and hot.
High: 80°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms after midnight.
Low: 66°
Wind: SW 10-15
Tuesday: AM thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 10-25
Wednesday:54 Lake. Mostly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 44° High: 60°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: 52 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 64°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: 62 Lake. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers & thunderstorms.
AM Low: 46° High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 53° High: 72°
Wind: WNW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.