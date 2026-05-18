Milwaukee Weather: AM thunderstorms likely

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

It’s another active stretch across southern Wisconsin with a weakening overnight line of storms still capable of gusty winds early Monday morning. We’ll likely get a break for part of Monday afternoon with some sunshine helping temperatures push close to 80 degrees before another round of storms develops late Monday night into Tuesday. A few of those storms could again become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts appearing to be the main concern right now. Cooler and much drier air settles in for the middle of the week with a pretty comfortable stretch Wednesday and Thursday featuring highs mostly in the 60s and low 70s. By late week and next weekend, storm chances begin ramping back up as a more complicated weather pattern develops across the Plains and Great Lakes.

Today: AM thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy and hot.

High: 80°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms after midnight.

Low: 66°

Wind: SW 10-15

Tuesday: AM thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

High: 78°

Wind: SW 10-25

Wednesday:54 Lake. Mostly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 44° High: 60°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: 52 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: 62 Lake. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers & thunderstorms.

AM Low: 46° High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 53° High: 72°

Wind: WNW 5-10





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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