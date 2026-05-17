Milwaukee Weather: Rain and stormy trend through Tuesday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cloudy Sunday with a chance for scattered rain and storms. A few storms could be strong during the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s near the lake to mid 70s inland.

Strong storms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning and Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Activity weather continues into Tuesday.

A cold front will cool things off with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and bring calm weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: 68 Lake. Scattered rain and storms likely.

High: 75°

Wind: ENE 5-15

Tonight: Chance of rain overnight. Windy.

Low: 61°

Wind: S 15-25

Monday: Warm and windy. Scattered storms likely.

High: 85°

Wind: SW 10-25

Tuesday: Warm and windy. Scattered storms likely.

AM Low: 64° High: 81°

Wind: SW 10-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 59°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: 52 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 41° High: 59°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance showers.

AM Low: 41° High: 66°



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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