Milwaukee Weather: Mostly Sunny and warm, more storms on the way
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A few lingering showers possible early Saturday. Clearing clouds to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s!
Another round of storms is possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Hazards include strong winds and hail.
Several more rounds of strong to severe storms expected through Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s.
The weather calms down Wednesday into the end of the week with cooler temps in the low 60s.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Storms at night.
High: 84°
Wind: W 5-15
Tonight: Chance evening storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy.
Low: 52°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: 68 Lake. Scattered storms likely.
High: 74°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Warm and windy. Scattered storms likely.
AM Low: 63° High: 85°
Wind: S 10-20
Tuesday: Windy with scattered storms.
AM Low: 64° High: 79°
Wind: SW 10-20
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 62°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 60°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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