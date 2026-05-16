Milwaukee Weather: Mostly Sunny and warm, more storms on the way

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A few lingering showers possible early Saturday. Clearing clouds to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s!

Another round of storms is possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Hazards include strong winds and hail.

Several more rounds of strong to severe storms expected through Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s.

The weather calms down Wednesday into the end of the week with cooler temps in the low 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Storms at night.

High: 84°

Wind: W 5-15

Tonight: Chance evening storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy.

Low: 52°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: 68 Lake. Scattered storms likely.

High: 74°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Warm and windy. Scattered storms likely.

AM Low: 63° High: 85°

Wind: S 10-20

Tuesday: Windy with scattered storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 79°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 60°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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