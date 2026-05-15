Milwaukee Weather: Early AM showers, overnight storms
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
We are heading into a much warmer and more active stretch of weather across southern Wisconsin. Friday looks breezy and warm, but attention quickly turns to a potential thunderstorm complex Friday night that could bring damaging winds. After the overnight storm potential, Saturday remains warm and fairly comfortable before the atmosphere becomes increasingly humid and stormy late in the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Saturday night through Tuesday, and while the highest-end severe weather threat may stay west of us, southern Wisconsin could still see strong or severe storms. A cold front finally pushes through Tuesday with cooler weather returning for the middle of next week.
Today: Early morning showers then partly to mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 76°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms possible after midnight.
Low: 58°
Wind: SSW 3-7
Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Rain and thunderstorms possible overnight.
High: 82°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms possible.
AM Low: 62° High: 78°
Wind: S/SE 10-15
Monday: Windy. Hot and humid. Rain and thunderstorms possible.
AM Low: 64° High: 84°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday: Windy. Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 68° High: 80°
Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 66°
Wind: NW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.