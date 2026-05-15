Milwaukee Weather: Early AM showers, overnight storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We are heading into a much warmer and more active stretch of weather across southern Wisconsin. Friday looks breezy and warm, but attention quickly turns to a potential thunderstorm complex Friday night that could bring damaging winds. After the overnight storm potential, Saturday remains warm and fairly comfortable before the atmosphere becomes increasingly humid and stormy late in the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Saturday night through Tuesday, and while the highest-end severe weather threat may stay west of us, southern Wisconsin could still see strong or severe storms. A cold front finally pushes through Tuesday with cooler weather returning for the middle of next week.

Today: Early morning showers then partly to mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 76°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms possible after midnight.

Low: 58°

Wind: SSW 3-7

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Rain and thunderstorms possible overnight.

High: 82°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms possible.

AM Low: 62° High: 78°

Wind: S/SE 10-15

Monday: Windy. Hot and humid. Rain and thunderstorms possible.

AM Low: 64° High: 84°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Windy. Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 80°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 66°

Wind: NW 5-15





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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