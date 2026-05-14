Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warmer

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Patchy frost is possible early Thursday in the colder valleys and rural spots, but overall, Thursday rebounds nicely with sunshine and highs back into the 70s. Rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning continue to look fairly spotty and light, so this still does not appear to be a meaningful soaking rain event for most of the area. By the weekend, warmth and humidity surge back north with several opportunities for thunderstorms from Saturday through Monday, though exact timing will depend on how earlier storm systems evolve. Monday is shaping up as the day to watch closest for stronger storms and summer-like warmth if the warm front can push deep enough into Wisconsin. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Today: 62 Lake. Mostly sunny. Light rain late at night.

High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Slight chance of showers.

Low: 47°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Few early morning showers. Partly sunny, windy and warm.

High: 76°

Wind: S 15-25

Saturday: A few showers possible but not an all day rain. Slight chance of later afternoon thunderstorms.

AM Low: 59° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: 64 Lake. Showers are likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 53° High: 70°

Wind: ENE 5-15

Monday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 84°

Wind: S 15-25

Tuesday: Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 80°

Wind: N 5-10





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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