Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and cooler, 80s this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

After Tuesday’s storms and gusty winds, we get a quieter and cooler break for our Wednesday with breezy northwest winds and highs mainly in the 60s.

High pressure settles in Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing calmer weather and a quick rebound toward 70 degrees by Thursday afternoon. The bigger story is the pattern flip late this week as warmth, humidity, and repeated storm chances return across the Upper Midwest. It will not rain all the time, but several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected from Thursday night through early next week, with the best chances for stronger storms arriving late Saturday into Sunday and again Monday. By Monday, parts of southern Wisconsin could push the upper 80s with dewpoints near 70, making it feel more like midsummer than mid-May.



Today: Cloudy early then a few sunny breaks.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Frost possible away from the lake.

Low: 38°

Wind: NW 3-5

Thursday: 62 Lake. Sunny.

High: 68°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Morning showers then drying up in the afternoon. Breezy.

AM Low: 48° High: 76°

Wind: S/SW 10-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny early then more clouds. Slight chance of late day showers. Showers likely overnight.

AM Low: 56° High: 82°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 54° High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-15

Monday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: SW 10-20



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media