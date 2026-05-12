Milwaukee Weather: Chance of thunderstorms, severe storm risk

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin gets a quick shot of active weather Tuesday as a clipper system spreads morning showers across the state, followed by the chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms as a cold front swings through. Most storms should stay below severe limits, but a couple stronger cells in southeast Wisconsin could kick out gusty winds and small hail if enough instability develops after the morning rain. Behind the front, Wednesday turns much cooler with clouds, breezy northwest winds and temperatures dropping back into the 50s. Some inland spots may even flirt with frost again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. After that cool break, the atmosphere quickly flips back to a more summerlike setup with temperatures surging toward the 80s by the weekend along with increasing humidity and periodic storm chances.

Today: Windy and warmer. Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 48°

Wind: NW 10-20

Wednesday:Windy. Parlty cloudy.

High: 58°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: 60 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 66°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 74°

Wind: S 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms after sunset.

AM Low: 55° High: 80°

Wind: WSW 10-15

Sunday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 51° High: 76°

Wind: SSE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media