Milwaukee Weather: Frosty Monday but 70s are coming

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Frost Advisory Until 8am for Waukesha, Jefferson, Walworth, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Co.

Another chilly start Monday morning with widespread frost away Lake Michigan. A lake breeze will create a pretty sharp temperature split between the lakeshore and inland areas, with 50s near the lake and near 60 farther west. Tuesday, a fast-moving clipper system brings widespread showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms, especially later in the day across southeast Wisconsin. Severe weather looks isolated at best, but remains possible. After a cooler Wednesday, temperatures rebound nicely Thursday before a more active, unsettled pattern develops heading into the weekend with periodic rain and storm chances.

Today: AM Frost. Mostly sunny. 50 Lake.

High: 56°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 40°

Wind: SE 3-5

Tuesday: Windy and warmer with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 74°

Wind: SSW 15-30

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler.

AM Low: 49° High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 60 Lake. Chance of showers overnight.

AM Low: 42° High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 48° High: 72°

Wind: SW 15-25

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 57° High: 74°

Wind: VAR 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media