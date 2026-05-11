Milwaukee Weather: Frosty Monday but 70s are coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Frost Advisory Until 8am for Waukesha, Jefferson, Walworth, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Co.
Another chilly start Monday morning with widespread frost away Lake Michigan. A lake breeze will create a pretty sharp temperature split between the lakeshore and inland areas, with 50s near the lake and near 60 farther west. Tuesday, a fast-moving clipper system brings widespread showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms, especially later in the day across southeast Wisconsin. Severe weather looks isolated at best, but remains possible. After a cooler Wednesday, temperatures rebound nicely Thursday before a more active, unsettled pattern develops heading into the weekend with periodic rain and storm chances.
Today: AM Frost. Mostly sunny. 50 Lake.
High: 56°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 40°
Wind: SE 3-5
Tuesday: Windy and warmer with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
High: 74°
Wind: SSW 15-30
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler.
AM Low: 49° High: 60°
Wind: NW 10-20
Thursday: Mostly sunny. 60 Lake. Chance of showers overnight.
AM Low: 42° High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 48° High: 72°
Wind: SW 15-25
Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 57° High: 74°
Wind: VAR 5-10
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.