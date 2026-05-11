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Milwaukee Weather: Frosty Monday but 70s are coming

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Published  May 11, 2026 4:42am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Frost Advisory Until 8am for Waukesha, Jefferson, Walworth, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Co.
Another chilly start Monday morning with widespread frost away Lake Michigan. A lake breeze will create a pretty sharp temperature split between the lakeshore and inland areas, with 50s near the lake and near 60 farther west. Tuesday, a fast-moving clipper system brings widespread showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms, especially later in the day across southeast Wisconsin. Severe weather looks isolated at best, but remains possible. After a cooler Wednesday, temperatures rebound nicely Thursday before a more active, unsettled pattern develops heading into the weekend with periodic rain and storm chances.

Today:    AM Frost. Mostly sunny. 50 Lake.
High:     56°
Wind:     ENE 5-10

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:      40°
Wind:     SE 3-5

Tuesday:  Windy and warmer with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
High:     74°
Wind:     SSW 15-30

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler.
AM Low:   49°                    High:  60°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 60 Lake. Chance of showers overnight.
AM Low:   42°                    High:  66°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   48°                    High:  72°
Wind:     SW 15-25

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low:   57°                    High:  74°
Wind:     VAR 5-10
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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