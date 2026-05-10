Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Sunday with a slight chance for sprinkles

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny skies with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles, but most areas remain dry. Highs near 60F on Sunday.

Patchy frost is possible again Sunday night into Monday morning as low temps inland can reach the lower 30s.

Cooler on Monday with easterly winds- low 50s near the lake to upper 50s inland.

A big boost in temperatures on Tuesday in the low 70s associated with a clipper system will bring the next chance of rain and a few storms.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance sprinkles.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy frost.

Low: 38°

Wind: N 5

Monday: 53 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

High: 57°

Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday: Chance storms. Breezy.

AM Low: 39° High: 71°

Wind: SW 10-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 59°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance sprinkles.

AM Low: 42° High: 64°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Chance of Rain

AM Low: 47° High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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