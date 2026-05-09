Milwaukee Weather: Mild and breezy Saturday, slight chance of showers

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny skies on Saturday with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or a shower.

Temperatures warmer on Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated 70s near the border. Breezy with winds gusting near 30mph.

Cooler temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday (Mother's Day) with increasing clouds. Patchy frost Saturday night into Sunday and Sunday night into Monday.

Next chance of rain and storms arrives on Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny. A few showers possible. Breezy.

High: 67°

Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Low: 42°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Increasing clouds.

High: 57°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 39° High: 59°

Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday: Warm and windy. Chance storms.

AM Low: 42° High: 68°

Wind: SW 10-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 59°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 64°

Wind: S 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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