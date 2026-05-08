Milwaukee Weather: Frost advisory, warmer weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Frost Advisory until 8am Friday for all of SE WI.

After another frosty start Friday morning, southern Wisconsin is heading into a much milder stretch with highs warming well into the 60s and even flirting with 70 inland by Saturday. Lakeshore communities will still have to battle cooler lake breeze temperatures Friday, but Saturday looks warm for nearly everyone as stronger west to northwest winds shut down the lake cooling. Quiet weather sticks around through the weekend and into Monday, though patchy frost may try to redevelop Sunday night in the colder inland spots. The next meaningful chance for rain arrives late Monday night into Tuesday.

Today: AM Frost. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

High: 66°

Wind: SSW 10-15

Tonight: Isolated showers possible.

Low: 49°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers possible. Breezy.

High: 68°

Wind: W-NW 10-20

Sunday: Sunny early then more clouds later in the day. Turning cooler lakeside the evening.

AM Low: 44° High: 62°

Wind: NW-NE 5-10

Monday: 56 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 60°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Tuesday: Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 39° High: 62°

Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-20

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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