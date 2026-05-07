Milwaukee Weather: AM frost, PM showers

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Frost Advisory until 8am Thursday for all of SE WI.

Southern Wisconsin is still dealing with widespread frost early this morning. A few scattered afternoon "popcorn" showers are possible Thursday afternoon but the overall pattern stays pretty quiet. Temperatures steadily recover heading into the weekend, with Friday climbing into the mid 60s and Saturday likely topping out near 70 before a cooler push returns Sunday. Any thunderstorm chances continue to weaken for Saturday, so this looks more like nuisance-level shower activity than anything severe. The next decent shot at widespread rain arrives Tuesday.

Today: 54 LAKE. AM Frost. Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers possible.

High: 58°

Wind: SW-SE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy inland frost.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance isolated showers but mostly dry.

High: 66°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 46° High: 70°

Wind: WSW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 60°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 58°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Light rain likely.

AM Low: 42° High: 60°

Wind: S 10-20



6-day planner

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