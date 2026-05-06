Milwaukee Weather: Frost likely Wednesday and Thursday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Frost Advisory 1am-8am Wednesday for ALL of SE Wisconsin. We stay stuck in a cool spring pattern for a couple more days, with widespread frost concerns continuing through Thursday morning, especially inland away from Lake Michigan. After a mainly dry Wednesday, scattered pop-up showers return Thursday and Friday during the afternoon, and there may even be a rumble of thunder in a few spots. Temperatures slowly rebound later this week, with inland highs climbing from the 50s into the 60s and 70s by Friday and Saturday. Saturday currently looks like the most active weather day, with a passing cold front bringing better chances of showers and a few thunderstorms. Behind that system, Sunday and Monday trend quieter and closer to normal before another possible rain chance develops by Tuesday.



Today: AM Frost. Partly sunny.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Widespread frost likely.

Low: 34°

Wind: W 3-5

Thursday: AM Frost. Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon showers.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 42° High: 64°

Wind: W 5-15

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon and overnight.

AM Low: 47° High: 72°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: 56 LAKE. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 60°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Monday: 56 LAKE. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 60°

Wind: NNE 5-10





6-day planner

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