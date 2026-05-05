Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Tuesday, frost by Thursday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Cooler air has settled into Wisconsin, and it is sticking around through much of the week. The big story early on is the return of frost potential, especially inland each night through Thursday, which could lead to advisories or warnings. Outside of that, it is a fairly quiet stretch with dry conditions dominating through midweek and only some passing clouds.
By Thursday and Friday, the pattern loosens up a bit with occasional chances of showers and even a stray rumble of thunder. Looking into the weekend and early next week, temperatures slowly rebound while the forecast stays somewhat unsettled with periodic, low-confidence shower chances.
Today: Partly sunny and cooler.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 36°
Wind: NW 3-5
Wednesday:Partly sunny and cool. AM frost possible.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 5-15
Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. AM frost possible.
AM Low: 36° High: 60°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny and warmer with a chance for rain showers.
AM Low: 43° High: 64°
Wind: W 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 44° High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Chance for rain showers.
AM Low: 48° High: 60°
Wind: NE 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.