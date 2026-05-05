Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Tuesday, frost by Thursday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Cooler air has settled into Wisconsin, and it is sticking around through much of the week. The big story early on is the return of frost potential, especially inland each night through Thursday, which could lead to advisories or warnings. Outside of that, it is a fairly quiet stretch with dry conditions dominating through midweek and only some passing clouds.

By Thursday and Friday, the pattern loosens up a bit with occasional chances of showers and even a stray rumble of thunder. Looking into the weekend and early next week, temperatures slowly rebound while the forecast stays somewhat unsettled with periodic, low-confidence shower chances.

Today: Partly sunny and cooler.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 36°

Wind: NW 3-5

Wednesday:Partly sunny and cool. AM frost possible.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. AM frost possible.

AM Low: 36° High: 60°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer with a chance for rain showers.

AM Low: 43° High: 64°

Wind: W 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 44° High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Chance for rain showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 60°

Wind: NE 10-20





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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