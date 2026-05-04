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Milwaukee Weather: Warm and windy, chance of afternoon storms

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Published  May 4, 2026 4:41am CDT
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny morning with temps in the 40s.
Windy again Monday and even warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Ahead of a cold front late Monday afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible. If a storm is stronger, hail and gusty winds are the main hazards.
Behind the front, cooler temperatures take over the rest of the week in the 50s.

Today:    Partly sunny, windy and warm. Evening thunderstorms likely.
High:     77°
Wind:     SW 15-25

Tonight:  Few showers and storms.
Low:      45°
Wind:     W 5-10

Tuesday:  Clouds clearing to partly sunny skies. Cooler.
High:     56°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low:   39°                   High:  53°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
AM Low:   38°                   High:  56°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   41°                   High:  59°
Wind:     N 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  61°
Wind:     W 5-10

6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

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