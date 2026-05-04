Milwaukee Weather: Warm and windy, chance of afternoon storms
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny morning with temps in the 40s.
Windy again Monday and even warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Ahead of a cold front late Monday afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible. If a storm is stronger, hail and gusty winds are the main hazards.
Behind the front, cooler temperatures take over the rest of the week in the 50s.
Today: Partly sunny, windy and warm. Evening thunderstorms likely.
High: 77°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Few showers and storms.
Low: 45°
Wind: W 5-10
Tuesday: Clouds clearing to partly sunny skies. Cooler.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 39° High: 53°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 38° High: 56°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 41° High: 59°
Wind: N 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 40° High: 61°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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