Milwaukee Weather: Warm and windy, chance of afternoon storms

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny morning with temps in the 40s.

Windy again Monday and even warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Ahead of a cold front late Monday afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible. If a storm is stronger, hail and gusty winds are the main hazards.

Behind the front, cooler temperatures take over the rest of the week in the 50s.

Today: Partly sunny, windy and warm. Evening thunderstorms likely.

High: 77°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Few showers and storms.

Low: 45°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Clouds clearing to partly sunny skies. Cooler.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 39° High: 53°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 56°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 41° High: 59°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 61°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media