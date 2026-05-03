Milwaukee Weather: Slight chance morning rain, decreasing clouds and breezy

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Slight chance for a few Sunday morning showers. Decreasing clouds by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s and breezy.

Warmest day of the week will be on Monday with highs in the low 70s.

Monday late afternoon and evening has a chance for storms. A few could be strong with gusty winds.

A cooler patters sets up next week with highs in the 50s. There is a slight chance of showers near the end of the week with frost possible at night.

Today: Chance of AM rain. Decreasing clouds and breezy.

High: 66°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 46°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. PM chance of rain and storms.

High: 73°

Wind: W 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 45° High: 55°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 53°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 39° High: 57°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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