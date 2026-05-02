Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds and cooler near the lake

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Frosty and cold start to Saturday morning. Mostly sunny Saturday with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s near the lake to low 50s inland.

More mild Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies. Temps falling into the lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance of scattered rain showers. High temps in the low to mid 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be on Monday with highs in the lower 70s. Dry during the day with increasing chances of rain/storms late Monday afternoon into the evening hours.

Today: 48 Lake. Mostly sunny with increasing clouds.

High: 53°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Low: 43°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

High: 64°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. PM chance of rain and storms.

AM Low: 44° High: 72°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 44° High: 55°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 39° High: 52°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-15

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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