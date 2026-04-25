Milwaukee Weather: Decreasing clouds, mild temps but cooler near the lake

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Clouds in the morning that will decrease on Saturday. Partly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s inland to upper 50s near the lake.

The forecast on Sunday is similar with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s inland to upper 50s near the lake.

A warm front will move into southeast Wisconsin on Monday. This will bring the next chance of heavy rain and possible severe storms depending on how far north the front moves.

Slightly cooler after Monday with highs in the 50s and dry.

Today: 58 Lake. Partly Sunny.

High: 63°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy.

Low: 42°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: 59 Lake. Mostly Sunny.

High: 63°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 60 Lake. Rain likely with a chance of strong thunderstorms. Windy.

AM Low: 46° High: 67°

Wind: SE 10-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 49° High: 60°

Wind: WNW 10-15

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 56°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower.

AM Low: 40° High: 53°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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