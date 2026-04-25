Milwaukee Weather: Decreasing clouds, mild temps but cooler near the lake
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Clouds in the morning that will decrease on Saturday. Partly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s inland to upper 50s near the lake.
The forecast on Sunday is similar with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s inland to upper 50s near the lake.
A warm front will move into southeast Wisconsin on Monday. This will bring the next chance of heavy rain and possible severe storms depending on how far north the front moves.
Slightly cooler after Monday with highs in the 50s and dry.
Today: 58 Lake. Partly Sunny.
High: 63°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy.
Low: 42°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: 59 Lake. Mostly Sunny.
High: 63°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: 60 Lake. Rain likely with a chance of strong thunderstorms. Windy.
AM Low: 46° High: 67°
Wind: SE 10-25
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 49° High: 60°
Wind: WNW 10-15
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 56°
Wind: N 5-10
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower.
AM Low: 40° High: 53°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
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