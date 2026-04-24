Milwaukee Weather: Early showers Friday, cooler weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A few more storms rolling through early Friday morning but things are trending downward as they move into a less favorable environment.

Rain could add up in spots before winding down after a cold front clears, but overall the trend is quieter heading into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday look pretty solid with seasonable temps, though lakeshore areas stay cooler.

The next organized system arrives late Sunday night into Monday with widespread rain and a decent soaking likely.

Today: Showers and isolated early morning thunderstorms the scattered showers through early afternoon.

High: 72°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 44°

Wind: N 3-7

Saturday: 58 Lake. Mostly Sunny.

High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-15

Sunday: 58 Lake. Partly Sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 64°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Monday: 62 Lake. Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

AM Low: 47° High: 68°

Wind: SE 10-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Windy.

AM Low: 50° High: 62°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 60°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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