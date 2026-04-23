Milwaukee Weather: Near 80 Thursday, storms Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A cold front moving through Wisconsin will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday, with the greatest intensity across western parts of the state. While the severe risk remains on the lower end, a few storms could produce damaging winds, with a brief tornado or hail threat early before storms weaken to the east by midday Friday. Rainfall will be an additional concern, as already saturated ground conditions could lead to localized flooding. Behind the front, high pressure settles in for the weekend, delivering quieter and cooler weather. Attention then turns to early next week, when another system brings a renewed chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder, followed by lingering low-end precipitation chances into midweek.

Today: 74 Lake. Partly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms overnight.

High: 80°

Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.

Low: 58°

Wind: S 5-15

Friday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

High: 70°

Wind: W 10-20

Saturday: 60 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 66°

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday: 62 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 68°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 58 Lake. Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 46° High: 64°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Windy.

AM Low: 42° High: 62°

Wind: W 15-25





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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