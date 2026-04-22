Milwaukee Weather: Rain and storms by Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A warm and generally quiet pattern remains in place through Thursday, with temperatures running well above seasonal averages and highs nearing 80 inland.

Attention then turns to a passing system late Thursday night into Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with limited severe risk but the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Conditions dry out and cool slightly behind the front for the bulk of the weekend under high pressure. Another unsettled stretch develops Sunday night through Tuesday with additional rounds of showers and embedded storms, though the primary concern at this time appears to be rainfall rather than organized severe weather.

Today: 64 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 72°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 47°

Wind: SE-S 3-7

Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.

High: 80°

Wind: S 10-20

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 56° High: 72°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 64°

Wind: NW 10-20

Sunday: 58 Lake. Partly sunny and breezy.

AM Low: 42° High: 62°

Wind: ESE 10-20

Monday: Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

AM Low: 45° High: 60°

Wind: SE 10-20







6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media