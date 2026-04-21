Milwaukee Weather: Warming up, storms return late week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A stretch of unseasonably warm weather settles into southern Wisconsin through midweek, with highs climbing well into the 70s and even approaching 80 degrees inland by Wednesday. A weak backdoor cold front Tuesday may trigger a few spotty showers, but most locations stay dry with minimal impact. The next meaningful system arrives late Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms, with a limited risk for isolated strong storms and locally heavier rainfall. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any heavier rain could worsen ongoing river flooding issues. Behind that system, a cooler and quieter pattern takes hold for the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny and warmer. Isolated rain showers possible.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 46°

Wind: NE 3-7

Wednesday:64 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

High: 70°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Thursday: 72 LAKE. Partly sunny and warmer. Chance of PM showers & thunderstorms.

AM Low: 52° High: 78°

Wind: SSE 5-15

Friday: Showers & thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 55° High: 72°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Saturday: 58 LAKE. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: 58 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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