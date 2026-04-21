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Milwaukee Weather: Warming up, storms return late week

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Published  April 21, 2026 4:46am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A stretch of unseasonably warm weather settles into southern Wisconsin through midweek, with highs climbing well into the 70s and even approaching 80 degrees inland by Wednesday. A weak backdoor cold front Tuesday may trigger a few spotty showers, but most locations stay dry with minimal impact. The next meaningful system arrives late Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms, with a limited risk for isolated strong storms and locally heavier rainfall. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any heavier rain could worsen ongoing river flooding issues. Behind that system, a cooler and quieter pattern takes hold for the weekend.

Today:    Partly sunny and warmer. Isolated rain showers possible.
High:     72°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Tonight:  Mostly clear.
Low:      46°
Wind:     NE 3-7

Wednesday:64 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
High:     70°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Thursday: 72 LAKE. Partly sunny and warmer. Chance of PM showers & thunderstorms.
AM Low:   52°                   High:  78°
Wind:     SSE 5-15

Friday:   Showers & thunderstorms likely.
AM Low:   55°                   High:  72°
Wind:     WNW 5-10

Saturday: 58 LAKE. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   45°                   High:  64°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Sunday:   58 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   44°                   High:  64°
Wind:     E 5-10 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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