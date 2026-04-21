Milwaukee Weather: Warming up, storms return late week
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
A stretch of unseasonably warm weather settles into southern Wisconsin through midweek, with highs climbing well into the 70s and even approaching 80 degrees inland by Wednesday. A weak backdoor cold front Tuesday may trigger a few spotty showers, but most locations stay dry with minimal impact. The next meaningful system arrives late Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms, with a limited risk for isolated strong storms and locally heavier rainfall. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any heavier rain could worsen ongoing river flooding issues. Behind that system, a cooler and quieter pattern takes hold for the weekend.
Today: Partly sunny and warmer. Isolated rain showers possible.
High: 72°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 46°
Wind: NE 3-7
Wednesday:64 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
High: 70°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Thursday: 72 LAKE. Partly sunny and warmer. Chance of PM showers & thunderstorms.
AM Low: 52° High: 78°
Wind: SSE 5-15
Friday: Showers & thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 55° High: 72°
Wind: WNW 5-10
Saturday: 58 LAKE. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 45° High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: 58 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 64°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.