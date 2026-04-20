Milwaukee Weather: Frosty Monday, late week storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A cold start gives way to a warming trend across southern Wisconsin this week. After a frost Monday morning, temperatures climb into well above normal readings by midweek.

A southerly flow drives highs into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, with well inland areas flirting with 80 while lakeshore communities remain cooler. The pattern stays largely dry through midweek. Attention then shifts to late Thursday into Friday, when a more organized system brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

While the better severe setup currently favors areas west of Wisconsin, the end-of-week system bears watching before a return to more seasonable conditions next weekend.

Today: 48 LAKE. AM Frost. Mostly sunny. More clouds late afternoon.

High: 52°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 40°

Wind: SW 3-7

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:60 Lake. Sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 66°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Increasingly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms after 6pm.

AM Low: 48° High: 76°

Wind: S 10-15

Friday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 59° High: 68°

Wind: W 10-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 60°

Wind: N 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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