Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and cool, slight chance flurries/sprinkles

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

River flood warning continue through next week.

Partly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for flurries/sprinkles. Cool, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures drop near and below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. Widespread frost is expected. Cover up any plants that you want to protect.

Warming back into the 60s to 70s next week. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Tuesday with a greater chance late Thursday into Friday.

Today: Partly sunny and cool. Slight chance for flurries then sprinkles.

High: 47°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 30°

Wind: N 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 51°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Slight chacne for showers.

AM Low: 40° High: 70°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:55 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 65°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Late PM storms.

AM Low: 49° High: 77°

Wind: S 10-15

Friday: Partly Sunny. Chance early rain.

AM Low: 59° High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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