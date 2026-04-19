Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and cool, slight chance flurries/sprinkles
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
River flood warning continue through next week.
Partly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for flurries/sprinkles. Cool, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Temperatures drop near and below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. Widespread frost is expected. Cover up any plants that you want to protect.
Warming back into the 60s to 70s next week. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Tuesday with a greater chance late Thursday into Friday.
Today: Partly sunny and cool. Slight chance for flurries then sprinkles.
High: 47°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 30°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 51°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Slight chacne for showers.
AM Low: 40° High: 70°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday:55 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 65°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Late PM storms.
AM Low: 49° High: 77°
Wind: S 10-15
Friday: Partly Sunny. Chance early rain.
AM Low: 59° High: 68°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
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