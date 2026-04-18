Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny, breezy and cool Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

River flood warning continues through the weekend with flooding in other areas as well.

Partly sunny Saturday. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and windy with gusts up to 35mph.

Cooler weather continues through Monday next week. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Next week looks dry with another big warm-up Tuesday into Friday.

Today: Partly sunny, windy and cool.

High: 49°

Wind: W 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.

Low: 33°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Slight chance for shower.

High: 47°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 51°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 40° High: 69°

Wind: SW 5

Wednesday:60 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 65°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 49° High: 76°

Wind: S 10-20





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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