Milwaukee Weather: AM dense fog, PM severe storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Dense Fog Advisory in place until 9a Friday for all of SE Wisconsin. A Flood Watch is in place until 1pm on Saturday for all of SE Wisconsin.

We start off quiet but messy, with dense fog , then all eyes turn to Friday afternoon and evening, when the atmosphere really loads up for more strong to severe storms across Wisconsin.

There are a lot of moving parts here, but the setup supports everything from large hail and damaging winds to a few tornadoes, especially if storms can stay more isolated early on.

Heavy rain is also part of the story, with flooding concerns ramping up into Friday night as multiple rounds of storms move through. Behind it all, we flip the switch to a cooler and quieter for the weekend.

Today: 68 Lake. AM Fog. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Risk of severe storms.

High: 74°

Wind: SE 10-15

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms through early Saturday morning.

Low: 44°

Wind: SW-NW 10-20

Saturday: Early AM thunderstorms then a few mid-morning showers. Becoming mostly sunny by late afternoon.

High: 48°

Wind: W 10-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly.

AM Low: 32° High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-15

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 54°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 70°

Wind: SW 10-15

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 66°

Wind: E 5-10





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media