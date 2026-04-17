Milwaukee Weather: AM dense fog, PM severe storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Dense Fog Advisory in place until 9a Friday for all of SE Wisconsin. A Flood Watch is in place until 1pm on Saturday for all of SE Wisconsin.
We start off quiet but messy, with dense fog , then all eyes turn to Friday afternoon and evening, when the atmosphere really loads up for more strong to severe storms across Wisconsin.
There are a lot of moving parts here, but the setup supports everything from large hail and damaging winds to a few tornadoes, especially if storms can stay more isolated early on.
Heavy rain is also part of the story, with flooding concerns ramping up into Friday night as multiple rounds of storms move through. Behind it all, we flip the switch to a cooler and quieter for the weekend.
Today: 68 Lake. AM Fog. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Risk of severe storms.
High: 74°
Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms through early Saturday morning.
Low: 44°
Wind: SW-NW 10-20
Saturday: Early AM thunderstorms then a few mid-morning showers. Becoming mostly sunny by late afternoon.
High: 48°
Wind: W 10-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly.
AM Low: 32° High: 48°
Wind: NW 10-15
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 54°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 70°
Wind: SW 10-15
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 66°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.