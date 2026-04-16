Milwaukee Weather: Flooding continues, severe storms again Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Flood Watch until 1PM. Flood Advisory in effect until 6:30AM. Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 AM for Sheboygan Co. only.

An active and moisture-rich pattern continues across southern Wisconsin, with periods of showers and thunderstorms lingering into today along with ongoing flooding concerns.

Attention then shifts to Friday, where confidence is increasing in another round of heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms, with an environment supportive of all hazards including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Storms may initiate as discrete supercells before organizing into a line, while high moisture levels raise the risk for flash flooding. Behind this system, a sharp cooldown arrives for the weekend.

Today: 58 LAKE. Early rain and storms tapering to showers then partly sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 46°

Wind: SE 3-7

Friday: 70 Lake. Partly sunny and windy. Rain and storms after 7pm. Risk of severe storms.

High: 74°

Wind: SE 10-15

Saturday: Morning showers then partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 52°

Wind: WNW 10-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly.

AM Low: 32° High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-15

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 58°

Wind: S 10-15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 68°

Wind: WSW 10-20





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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