Milwaukee Weather: Flooding and more storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - An active and complex weather pattern continues across southern Wisconsin, with both severe weather and flooding concerns evolving through midweek.
The severe threat Wednesday will be highly dependent on the position of a stalled boundary, which will dictate where instability and shear overlap.
Regardless of storm severity, periods of heavy rainfall and training will elevate the risk for localized flooding.
Attention then turns to another potent system late Friday into Saturday, bringing a renewed chance of widespread showers, thunderstorms, and possible severe weather.
Today: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
High: 68°
Wind: S 5-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.
Low: 48°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Thursday: 60 Lake. AM rain and thunderstorms. PM sunny breaks.
High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-15
Friday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms late day.
AM Low: 46° High: 72°
Wind: SE 10-20
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers.
AM Low: 50° High: 60°
Wind: WSW 15-25
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 34° High: 50°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 56°
Wind: SSE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.